TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.04

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.04 and traded as high as C$67.34. TC Energy shares last traded at C$67.16, with a volume of 3,559,736 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRP. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.95%.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders sold a total of 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674 in the last 90 days.

About TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

