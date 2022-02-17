TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.
Shares of TRP stock opened at C$66.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a one year low of C$53.20 and a one year high of C$68.20. The firm has a market cap of C$65.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.18.
In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Insiders sold a total of 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674 in the last 90 days.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
