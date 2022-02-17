Taylor Morrison Home Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

NYSE TMHC opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,112 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

