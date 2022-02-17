Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Trimmed by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.6% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

TGT traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,886. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

