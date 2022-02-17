Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.29

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and traded as low as $15.50. Tapinator shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40.
Tapinator Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAPM)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tapinator (TAPM)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.