Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) Insider Purchases A$18,102.50 in Stock

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) insider Joel Riddle acquired 55,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,102.50 ($12,930.36).

Joel Riddle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tamboran Resources alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Joel Riddle acquired 52,619 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,995.22 ($14,282.30).

The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamboran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamboran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.