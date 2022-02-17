Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Talon Metals stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. Talon Metals has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.75.
About Talon Metals
