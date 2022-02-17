Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Short Interest Update

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Tailwind International Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 20,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

