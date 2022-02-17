Tabor Asset Management LP Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for about 2.3% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Frontier Communications Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

