Tabor Asset Management LP Cuts Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Tabor Asset Management LP decreased its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,195 shares during the quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $182,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 45.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,506,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 473,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 237.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 330,137 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QRTEA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 87,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

