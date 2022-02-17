Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) were up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 2,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 471,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
The stock has a market cap of $819.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77.
In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,237,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,156. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $220,000.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
