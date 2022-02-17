Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SYIEF opened at $118.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.20. Symrise has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $150.31.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

