Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 54,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 861,713 shares.The stock last traded at $11.15 and had previously closed at $11.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.1306 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Suzano’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Suzano by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Suzano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Suzano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Suzano by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

