SuperLauncher 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $86,978.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001846 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $86,978.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.98 or 0.07060217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,197.72 or 1.00023150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00049208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00051362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003035 BTC.

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,300,871 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

