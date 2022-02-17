Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Shaun Wills Buys 73 Shares

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) insider Shaun Wills purchased 73 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($203.49).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Shaun Wills purchased 4,273 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,530.20).

On Thursday, January 13th, Shaun Wills bought 57 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £149.91 ($202.86).

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 196.40 ($2.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £161.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85. Superdry plc has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 493 ($6.67). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.62) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.79) to GBX 265 ($3.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.07) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.07) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superdry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 376.67 ($5.10).

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

