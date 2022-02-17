Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Shaun Wills Buys 73 Shares

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) insider Shaun Wills purchased 73 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($203.49).
Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Shaun Wills purchased 4,273 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,530.20).
- On Thursday, January 13th, Shaun Wills bought 57 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £149.91 ($202.86).
LON:SDRY opened at GBX 196.40 ($2.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £161.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85. Superdry plc has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 493 ($6.67). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.75.
About Superdry
Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.
Read More
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.