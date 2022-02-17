Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

SMCI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. 138,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,332. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 105,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 329,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

