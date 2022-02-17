Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.070-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90 billion-$11.90 billion.
STBFY stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.99. 62,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,848. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.90.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
