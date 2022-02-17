SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Posts Earnings Results

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Shares of SunPower stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. SunPower has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.87.
About SunPower
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
