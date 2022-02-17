SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Posts Earnings Results

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. SunPower has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 717.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,722 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

