Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Issues Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.19), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Sunoco stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUN. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sunoco by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

