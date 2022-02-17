Sumokoin (SUMO) One Day Volume Tops $10,216.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.03 million and $10,216.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.66 or 0.00407856 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 48,815,605 coins and its circulating supply is 42,115,605 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.