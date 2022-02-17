Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $4.95

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.55. Studio City International shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $519.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.76% of Studio City International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

