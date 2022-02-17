Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $4.95

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.55. Studio City International shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $519.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)
Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Studio City International (MSC)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.