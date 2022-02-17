Streamit Coin (STREAM) Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. Streamit Coin has a market capitalization of $66,870.24 and $5.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamit Coin has traded up 264.2% against the US dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

