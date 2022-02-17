Stratos (STOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.03 Million

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Stratos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003309 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratos has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Stratos has a market cap of $28.03 million and $1.29 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.94 or 0.07116451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,997.64 or 0.99893050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratos using one of the exchanges listed above.

