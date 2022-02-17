Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.42 and last traded at $51.53. 2,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 200,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Strategic Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRA)
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
