Stratec (ETR:SBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $98.10

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €98.10 ($111.48) and last traded at €105.20 ($119.55), with a volume of 30658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €102.40 ($116.36).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBS shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €122.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €129.26.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

