StockNews.com Upgrades Visteon (NYSE:VC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Visteon stock opened at $105.39 on Monday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

