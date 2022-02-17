StockNews.com Upgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to “Hold”

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on APPF. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.
Shares of AppFolio stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.08. 74,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,984.67 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $177.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.02.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
