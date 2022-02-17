StockNews.com Lowers Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FMX. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at $405,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

