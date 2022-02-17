StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.00. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.79.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $124,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 178,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

