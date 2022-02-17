StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Get SuperCom alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.