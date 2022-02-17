StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $76.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

