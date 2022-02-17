StockNews.com Downgrades Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) to Hold

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WH. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

WH traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,827. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

