StockNews.com Downgrades Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.