StockNews.com Downgrades Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

