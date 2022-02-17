StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,799 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 159,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 44,069 shares during the period. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

