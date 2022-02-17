StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.