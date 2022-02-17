StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of EVOL opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.34. Evolving Systems has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.
In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 345,138 shares of company stock worth $630,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Evolving Systems Company Profile
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
