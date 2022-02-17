StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of EVOL opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.34. Evolving Systems has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 345,138 shares of company stock worth $630,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.