StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Euro Tech by 30.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Euro Tech by 17.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the second quarter worth $85,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

