StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CYCC opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.