Stifel Nicolaus Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$57.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.47.
NYSE:TECK opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
