Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Feb 17th, 2022

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $118,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

