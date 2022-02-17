STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.850-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.83.

STERIS stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.32 and a 200 day moving average of $225.06.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in STERIS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in STERIS by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.