STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.850-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.83.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.32 and a 200 day moving average of $225.06.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in STERIS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in STERIS by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.