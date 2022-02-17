Stericycle (SRCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Stericycle to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $59.95 on Thursday. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
