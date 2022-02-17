Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in January

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Steppe Gold from C$1.90 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:STPGF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Steppe Gold has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

