Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $128,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.08. 52,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.