StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Receives $9.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on StarTek in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in StarTek by 582.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $201.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.50. StarTek has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

