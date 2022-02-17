STARSHIP 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16,840.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $16,840.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.09 or 0.07103256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,962.39 or 1.00085519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00050387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002919 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

