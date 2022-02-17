SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.100-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

SSNC opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average is $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

