SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of FLOW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.47. 7,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,827. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 87.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

