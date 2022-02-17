SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.
Shares of FLOW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.47. 7,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,827. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 87.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPX FLOW Company Profile
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
