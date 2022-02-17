SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

FLOW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,827. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 68,036 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

